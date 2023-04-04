The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Brettany Lee, Jack Chandler, Olivia Russell and Novice Cox.
Lee and Chandler are seniors at McMinn County High School, while Russell and Cox are seniors at McMinn Central High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
Brettany Lee, McMinn CountyBrettany Suzanne Rowe Lee of Athens is the daughter of Jessica Lee and the late Brett Rowe. She attends McMinn County High School, where she is on track to become valedictorian.
Lee is a National Merit Scholar for her PSAT score and scored a 34 on the ACT. She was first runner-up in the Distinguished Young Women of 2023 program. She advanced to the regional STEAM Fair competition during her junior year with her “Gauging Credibility” project, which she has continued to work on in her AP research class this year.
Lee is the president of Students for Christ. She is also a member of LifeSkills, J-Teens, Mu Alpha Theta, and National Honor Society. She is also a former member of the Cherokee Singers.
Lee spends her time babysitting, tutoring, and working in the nursery at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, where she is a member. She enjoys spending any free time with her friends and family, as well as reading in her hammock. She enjoys taking her dog, Luna, on walks and spending time with her two cats, Domino and Tris.
Lee has always been a helping hand in her community. She spent the beginning of her fall break in Hindman, Ky., aiding with flood relief efforts. Other service projects she has been a part of include canned food drives and Nourish One Child.
After graduation, Lee wants to attend Vanderbilt University and double major in psychology and political science. She will then use these degrees as her foundation in law school. She hopes to one day be a criminal district attorney in a big city.
Jack Chandler, McMinn CountyJack Hampton Chandler is from Athens and is the son of Holly Chandler and the late Chip Chandler. He is a senior at McMinn County High School.
Chandler earned a 4.0 GPA in his freshman year at Walker Valley High School despite COVID pandemic complications.
When Chandler moved to McMinn High, he received an Architecture and Engineering Design II Award as a sophomore, and an English II Award. He also maintained his 4.0 GPA.
During his junior year, Chandler was a part of Mu Alpha Theta and assisted during Math Fest. He was in the top 10 percent of his class and was included in the honor roll.
In 2022, Chandler was chosen as the APEX Career and Technical Education Student of the Year and was represented at Tennessee Wesleyan University, where he was able to meet many people in the community.
Thanks to DENSO Manufacturing, Chandler was able to work on assembling 3D printers in his engineering class.
Chandler enjoys reading, drawing, and traveling. He has been a competitive swimmer for many years at McMinn. He also swam for Cleveland’s team. He has earned various awards, including Coach’s and High Point awards for his age group. He has served as a mentor for younger swimmers.
After graduation from high school, Chandler plans to pursue a commercial flight program or engineering program. He has expressed interest in Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Alabama at Huntsville.
Olivia Russell, McMinn CentralOlivia Russell is a senior at Central High School of McMinn County and has a 3.952 unweighted and a 4.252 weighted grade point average. She is the daughter of Andy and Liz Russell of Athens.
As a freshman, Russell earned the Cosmetology I Award.
During her sophomore year, she received the Honors English II Award.
As a junior, Russell earned the National Technical Honors Society Award.
Russell has been active in many clubs during her time at Central, including Interact, Skills USA, Cultural Outreach, Anchor and Pep Club. She has been a member of the Cultural Outreach Club and Skills USA Club all four years. During her junior year, she served as the reporter, then moved over to secretary of the Skills USA Club. She served as a leader of the Pep Club in her freshman, junior and senior years.
Russell volunteered in Toys for Tots and numerous food drives all four years. In her junior year, she helped with Mountain View Elementary School’s cheerleading tryouts and was involved with a cheer camp for the local middle schools. In the summer of 2021 and 2022, she helped with free sports physicals for student athletes through Starr Regional Medical Center.
Russell has been a member of the McMinn Central cheerleading team for three years and was selected as a co-captain as a senior. In her senior year during the summer at UCA Cheer Camp, she was selected for the UCA All-American Cheer Team and was given the “I Will” award for always showing leadership when the team was asked to do something.
During her free time, Russell enjoys being in the outdoors, going to the gym, taking road trips, and reading.
Her college choice is undecided at this time. She plans to pursue a career in medicine and become a cardiologist.
Novice Cox, McMinn CentralNovice Cox is a senior at Central High School of McMinn County and will have a projected 4.35 grade point average.
Cox has earned multiple academic awards each year that he has been at Central High School.
In his freshman year, he took honors classes and received the Health Science Certificate of Achievement. As a sophomore, Cox took honors and AP classes and received the Medical Therapeutics Certificate of Achievement and the Honors English II Award. During his junior year, he took honors, AP, and dual-enrollment classes.
Cox has been in multiple clubs during his time at Central. He has been a member of FCA and Pep Club for all four years and has been a HOSA member for one year.
Cox has been a member of the varsity football and basketball teams for all four years and was selected as a team captain on the football team for his senior season. In his freshman football season, he was named Newcomer of the Year. As a sophomore, he was named Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Region Team. In his junior season, he was named Offensive Playmaker of the Year, was named to the All-Region Team and was also nominated for the Best of Preps Student-Athlete Award.
In his spare time, Cox likes to go to UT games, go to the lake, and hang out with his friends.
His college choice is undecided at this time. He plans to pursue a career in physical therapy after college.
Cox is a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. He is the son of Stephanie Aderhold of Etowah, and Thomas Cox of Moneta, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.