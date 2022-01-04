The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties has surpassed $500,000 in fundraising for this year’s campaign thanks to the support of individuals and companies within the community.
However, there’s still a long way to go to reach this year’s goal of $725,000.
“We never know when we’re going to need the services provided by United Way partner agencies,” said 2022 Campaign Co-Chair Whitney Kimball Coe. “It’s so reassuring to know that organizations are standing by to help with food insecurity, utility assistance and emergency services. United Way helps us take care of each other by keeping those dollars local.”
United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties’ mission is to give everyone the opportunity for a good quality of life through education, stability in the family, and good health.
“The neediest in our community are counting on you. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of both adults and children — right here in McMinn and Meigs counties,” added 2022 Campaign Co-Chair Andrew Kimball.
United Way’s board of directors, volunteers and staff assess the needs of the community and then raise funds to support local programs and services that meet those needs. They also vet the agencies to make sure the funds are being used efficiently and are making a long-term impact in the lives of their clients.
In 2021-22, 16 local non-profit agencies are receiving United Way funds and providing a wide range of services. They are the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Boys & Girls Club-Meigs Unit, CASA of East Tennessee, Coordinated Charities, Etowah Senior Citizens Center, Etowah Rescue Squad, Good Faith Clinic, Grace & Mercy Ministries, Helping Hands Ministry, Hiwassee Mental Health, The H.O.P.E. Center/Children’s Advocacy Center, McMinn County Department of Juvenile Services, McMinn County Education Foundation, McMinn County Rescue Squad, McMinn County Senior Center, and Tri-County Center.
“All of the money we raise stays right here in our community helping our neighbors,” said United Way President/CEO Paige Zabo. “Our volunteer leadership is diligent when evaluating agencies for efficiencies, accountability in their operations and whether they are meeting pressing needs. Those that achieve partner agency status have proven they can be trusted to be accountable and are making a positive impact. It’s all about changing lives for the better while doing our due diligence on behalf of our donors.”
“United Way is the best way to help the most people in our community,” added United Way Board of Directors Chairman Greg Moses. “When you give to United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, you are helping create strong starts for children through early education and after-school programs, providing safe homes and warm meals for people experiencing homelessness and hunger, and increasing access to health care for those who are uninsured.
“Last year, resources like The Good Faith Clinic provided doctor visits, prescription refills and test results to 926 patients who have no access and are unable to obtain private or public insurance. And that’s just one of many examples,” Zabo noted. “One moment of compassion and generosity makes it possible for anyone in McMinn and Meigs counties to recover from a crisis, rebuild what was lost and reimagine a new kind of future in 2022.”
Supporting those in need in McMinn and Meigs counties through United Way can be done through company payroll deduction or by visiting the United Way website at uwmcminn-meigs.com
Click on the “Donate” icon and fill out the required instructions. Interested parties can set it up as a recurring donation and designate it to their favorite partner agency.
Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371-1681.
For more information, visit the website or call 745-9606. Also, follow United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
