DECATUR — Some sports figures transcend sports and Meigs County’s Max Davis was one of those people.
Davis, 81, passed away recently leaving behind his wife, Linda, his family and a legacy of impacting the lives of hundreds of children and players.
“It will be unmatched in this local area,” Max’s son, Chad, said of his legacy. “He will leave a great legacy of helping kids.”
Max Davis was born in McMinn County, but his family moved to Meigs County when he was about 5; for most of that time he has been involved in sports. He started playing softball at 14 and that lasted until he was 37, but he never played sports in high school.
Despite not having played high school sports, Max Davis was known for being a big Meigs County sports fan, an Atlanta Braves fan and somebody who has helped a lot of people through the years.
“He loved sports,” Chad Davis said. “We would talk about the Atlanta Braves all the time.”
Max Davis was also known as the candy man as well, as he would give out gumballs to anyone who wanted one while at Meigs County games.
According to his son, that got started when Max Davis was an umpire.
“He was a little league umpire for small kids and some of the kids were scared to go up to the plate,” Chad said. “He offered them gum if they would try it and it worked almost every time.”
It seemed like he never ran out.
“It was like the Lord reached out and replenished (his supply),” Meigs Boys’ Basketball Coach Sammy Perkinson said.
Davis later was in charge of fundraising for the Meigs County band. He started a basketball league for youngsters in 1979 and that league still runs today. It now raises money for the boys’ basketball team.
“There’s no telling how much money he has raised through the years for the kids,” Meigs Softball Coach Jeff Davis, no relation, said.
That basketball league, now called the Max Davis Youth Basketball League, is currently taking registrations.
Perkinson said Max Davis’ wife used to baby him, noting that Davis was a staple of Meigs County sports and in the community.
“I don’t think we realize how much we will miss him,” Perkinson said. “In a couple of months when basketball league starts up and basketball gets cranked up, we will remember him. It’s hard to believe he’s gone.”
Davis used to sit in the same seat for 40 years at home basketball games.
“It will be different not seeing him in his seat across the gym,” Perkinson said. “He loved Meigs County athletics, whether it was basketball or girls softball. He really loved junior varsity basketball, he rarely missed a game — especially a home game.”
Davis was also a presence at Meigs volleyball and softball games as well as baseball and football games.
Jeff Davis knew Max Davis for about 45 years.
“I called him grandpa just to make him mad,” Jeff Davis said, then jokingly added, “He was always near the third base coaching box telling me how to coach. I don’t know what I’m going to do now.”
Perkinson said Max Davis will not only be a missing fixture at basketball games, but all of Meigs County games.
“I will remember him as Meigs County’s No. 1 fan,” Perkinson said. “He loved it. Not just basketball, but softball too. What he really loved to watch was junior varsity boys basketball. He’d sit at the same seat every time and hand out gumballs to anyone who wanted one.”
But even more than raising money and giving out gum, Max Davis was as big a part of the Meigs County community as anybody.
Max Davis retired from Volunteer Electric after 43 years. Among the honors he has received include being named the 1997 Person of the Year for outstanding service and dedication in Dizzy Dean Baseball and in 2002 being presented the key to the city for dedication and service to the community in Decatur.
Katie Maddron was one of those Davis had impacted. He gave her gum as a child and her first job. He refereed her games when she played, the she refereed with him and he also refereed her daughter’s games.
Maddron knew Davis all his life and she said he was a special person in his life. What she didn’t realize was that he was a special person to a lot of people.
“I thought I was extra special to him, but after he passed away and I started seeing people’s Facebook posts and hearing people speak about him at the funeral home, I realized that he made everyone feel that way,” Maddron said.
Even though Davis has passed on, he is somebody that those who knew him will never forget.
“Max was just an icon,” Jeff Davis said. “He was a great human being, just bigger than life.”
Davis is survived by his wife, Linda, two daughters, Connie and Christy, and his son, Chad, and three grandchildren.
