Even with the appearance of extremely cold weather, the Englewood Fire Department held its annual Santa Run on Christmas Eve this year.
According to Englewood Fire Department Billy Roach, the Santa Run is a longstanding tradition for Englewood.
“We collect toys and load them on our trailer and in our ambulance then we go around town,” he noted. “We try to go to many different neighborhoods and as the kids come out to see we give them a toy.”
The tradition is roughly 10 years old and its origins lie in conversations between fire department officials and local church and school officials.
“We have had the churches and the school tell us that kids wouldn’t get a lot of presents and that is what started it,” he noted. “The kids love seeing the fire trucks, so it all kind of worked out.”
Roach said the children themselves are the main reason to continue this tradition.
“Seeing the reaction of the children and knowing that some families have made this a part of their Christmas tradition is pretty much why we do it,” he expressed. “This gives us a chance to get out into our community.”
The support of the event and the community spirit the event encourages kept the event going despite the cold weather that fell throughout the weekend.
“We had talked about not doing the run this year but we had a lot of support that encouraged us to continue this year,” he expressed. “This has become an integral part of the community.”
According to Roach, this particular event impacts the lives of roughly 200-300 children each year.
“Usually they wait on their front porch for us,” he recalled. “They will hear us coming because we will turn the sirens on and the event has grown because the Englewood Police Department goes with us now, so this is a big event.”
The interview took place prior to the Santa Run and Roach noted that, at the time, “our training room is filled with toys.”
Roach encouraged everyone to have a Merry Christmas this year.
“We really appreciate everybody who donates money to this event or donates toys every year,” Roach expressed. “We wish everybody a Merry Christmas.”
