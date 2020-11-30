HARTSVILLE — The Tigers are going to go hunting in Cookeville once again.
Meigs County earned its second consecutive trip to the Class 2A title game with a 16-13 victory at Trousdale County Friday night in the state semifinals.
The final score was close, but the Tigers dominated the game until the latter stages of the fourth quarter when the Yellow Jackets put together a pair of drives. Meigs was able to hold off Trousdale on the final drive of the game thanks to a defense that stopped Trousdale for most of the night.
Meigs coach Jason Fitzgerald said the key to the game was in the trenches. While it was tough sledding at times, the Tigers’ offensive line opened up enough holes for a 200 and a 100-yard rusher. Defensively, Fitzgerald said Meigs wanted to make the Yellow Jackets throw the ball.
“The offensive line and the defensive line,” Fitzgerald said about the key to the game. “When you win the game up front you are going to win the football game. When you go back and watch the way our offensive line blocked and they couldn’t run the football on us, they had to go to the air. We wanted to stop the run and make them throw and that’s what we were able to do.”
While there were fewer fans because of COVID-19 there was still a lot of tension in the air, especially in the latter half of the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets staged their comeback attempt. But the atmosphere didn’t bother an experienced Tiger team.
“I believe we are passed being intimidated, if we hadn’t played here before it would be been intimidating,” Fitzgerald said. “But they (Trousdale) have great players and great coaches, and to come here and win is special.”
Meigs running back Will Meadows showed why he is a Tennessee Mr. Football finalist with over 200 yards rushing.
“We will continue to ride him and we have one more game,” Fitzgerald said.
That game is the Class 2A state title game this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Tennessee Tech University.
The Tigers will take on a familiar foe in Peabody. Meigs lost to Peabody in the state finals last year. Fitzgerald said last year was last year and the Tigers are focused on bringing home the gold ball this year instead of the silver ball.
“We are not worried about revenge,” Fitzgerald said. “We are just glad we’ve got a chance to play for a state title.”
The Tigers went on another long drive that started on their own 36 with Meadows and quarterback Logan Carroll the only ones touching the ball for Meigs.
The drive was hampered by a couple of penalties and ended early in the second quarter with a 35-yard field goal by Dillon Brown to put the Tigers up 3-0. The last field goal the Tigers have kicked, according to an assistant coach, was in 2018 by Nic Adcock.
Meigs’ defense forced another punt and Meigs got the ball back starting at its own 7, but the Tigers didn’t stay in there long.
A few runs by Meadows and Carroll moved the ball to the Meigs 42 and then Meadows broke loose. He raced through the middle of the line through a hole opened up by his offensive line and raced 58 yards for the score.
Brown’s extra point pushed Meigs’ lead to 10-0.
The Yellow Jackets had their first real drive of the night going on their next possession, but it stalled after eight plays. Meigs got the ball back and ran the clock out on the first half holding a 10-point advantage.
Both teams traded punts in the third quarter. Meigs ended up with the ball near the end of the period, again starting on its own 7. After a few running plays pushed the ball outside the shadow of the visitors’ own end zone, Carroll then broke off a long run down to the Trousdale 10 on the last play of the third quarter.
After a nine-yard run by Meadows, Carroll plowed his way into the end zone from the 1 to make it 16-0 Tigers and it looked as if Meigs might run away with the game.
But Trousdale started being able to move the ball through the air at that point and got the ball to the Tigers’ 1 yard-line. One play later the Yellow Jackets rammed the ball into the end zone for the score.
Meigs fended off the two-point try, however, and the score remained 16-6 with 7:01 to play.
Trousdale got the ball back with 4:30 to play and scored again to make it 16-13 with 2:07 left in the game.
Then came the highly anticipated onside kick. At first a big cheer went up from the Trousdale fans as they thought they had the ball, but the Tigers emerged from the pile with possession.
Meigs ran the ball and tried to bleed the clock and force Trousdale to use its timeouts, punting the ball back to Trousdale with 1:45 to play.
Meigs receiver Cameron Huckabey didn’t have any catches on the day, but he made his presence known with an important punt that pinned the Yellow Jackets on their own 10.
After a couple of good plays by Meigs to start the drive, Trousdale again began moving the ball down the field and reached its own 40 or so, but a penalty on the Yellow Jackets moved them back 10 yards with less than a minute to play.
Facing third and long, the Yellow Jackets tried a long pass, but pressure by Justin Key forced an errant throw.
Trousdale tried to convert a fourth and long but the pass was no good as the Meigs sidelines erupted in celebration.
Meigs (14-0) took a knee to run what little time was left on the clock knowing the Tigers will get a rematch with Peabody in the state title game.
Peabody (13-0) defeated Waverly 42-7 in the other Class 2A semifinal.
Meadows led the Tigers’ offense with 212 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown, but Carroll wasn’t far behind, gaining 119 yards and scoring a touchdown on 24 rushes. Meadows had a long run of 61 yards and Carroll’s longest gain on the ground was 17 yards.
As a team the Tigers rushed 45 times for 331 yards, a 7.4 yards per carry average.
Carroll did most of his damage on the ground this week, though he did complete a five-yard pass to Cole Owens.
Defensively, the Tigers gave up only 161 yards on 37 carries, still a 4.3 yards per carry average, but Meigs didn’t give up any huge runs.
Trousdale had more success through the air, going 10-for-17 for 105 yards, but part of that was late in the game and Meigs may have been playing back a bit to prevent a big play knowing Trousdale had to drive the length of the field.
Brady Blevens led the Tigers with eight solo tackles while Hagen Lowe and Ben Smith each had six. Ayden Skinner made five solo tackles and Key, Luke Pendergrass and Da’Quawn Tatum each had three.
Tatum had a sack while Dalton Purgason and Hunter Brown each had two tackles for loss. Lowe and Smith each made one tackle for loss. Carroll and Huckabey each broke up passes.
