Projects in the public works department — including the new animal shelter and the public works building — are continuing on schedule in Athens.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, it has been a busy time for the city.
“Our public works director, our community development department, fire department, new project manager and many other members of our staff as well as contractors have been making sure that our top five projects are moving along,” Sumner said. “Things have been progressing so far with a lot of work being done on the public works building. We already knew that we would be utilizing the 320 South Jackson building (former Daily Post-Athenian location) for temporary office space for public works and as of (Thursday, July 10) we were pouring the flooring into the building and we had placed the roof on earlier in the week so in the next few months we will be able to move our staff into their new public works home.”
The plan is to make the building that sits on 320 South Jackson into the new McMinn County Animal Shelter.
“In either August or September we will have the updated and reviewed architectural plans for 320 South Jackson,” he noted. “We will have that in front of the city council for their review and approval. If they like what they see then they can give us the go ahead to place out some bids. As these five big capital improvement projects are moving along the animal shelter is definitely in those.”
Sumner thanked the community for their patience and anticipation for the completion of the projects.
“Construction is very tight right now. Materials in many cases are backed up and not available and we just have to roll with it,” he noted. “We are continuing with good forward movement and on a good schedule for these developments. The community is anxious about getting the animal shelter completed and we are also anxious about getting it completed. We all want it and it is happening, but we need just a little bit of grace to get this done in the right and best way because this will be an asset to our community for the next 40-50 years and this is our one big shot to do things right.”
Sumner expressed his thoughts upon seeing the progress being made on the public works building.
“When I started as city manager 5-1/2 years ago and I toured our built infrastructure it really broke my heart to see the condition that our public works employees had to come to work in,” he stated. “The bathrooms, the office space, everything was in a dilapidated condition and I knew that we had to work to fix that.”
He expressed his belief that the public works employees deserved the new building.
“We want to make sure they have a first class facility that they can be proud of and that they can be safe in,” Sumner said. “If you go to work in bad conditions you carry that home and it is harder to come into work. We want our folks happy and this facility will help improve that image.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.