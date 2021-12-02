The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Dec. 14 and 28.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. GFC meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department announces its first holiday-themed farmers market on Dec. 4 from 11 to 2 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion.
Seasonal produce, honey, baked goods, and crafts will be available. Santa Claus will also be in attendance, which will allow children an opportunity to give him their letters and have a personal chat.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers, and their products are locally grown or made.
Any interested vendors can get an application from the Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
