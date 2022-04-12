City of Etowah officials have expressed interest in starting a Main Street program for the city.
The City of Etowah Strategic Planning Workshop was held on March 31, allowing the citizens of Etowah to join the town’s elected officials in addressing the current state of the city as well as express their hopes for the future of the town.
The Southeast Tennessee Development District helped the city come up with a list of opportunities the city could explore while planning for the future.
Chuck Hammonds of SETDD stated that the city already has an advantage on its side compared to every other city in the region.
“Just to give you some perspective, we work on a regional basis and Etowah is the only city in our region that was planned,” Hammonds said. “By planned I mean the railroad came in and said ‘we want a city right here.’ They planned on a north, south, east and west grid. They put in avenues and streets. No other city in our area has this. You all have a jewel here and you need to take care of it.”
Hammonds noted that when he met up with Etowah City Manager Russ Blair, the latter had expressed interest in becoming a Main Street town.
“There are a lot of advantages to being a Main Street community, but there is some work you have to do to become one,” Hammonds stated. “You need economic vitality, you need to have a design component because you don’t want to lose your sense of place and you want to promote your area. There is also a financial commitment because you have to have a paid Main Street director.”
The City of Athens is a Main Street community and Lisa Dotson serves as its executive director.
Etowah would have to go through the state to become a Main Street town to come up with a work plan, create an advisory board and more.
SETDD Executive Director Beth Jones expressed that the Main Street director would have to be a full time position.
“We want to work on your Main Street too, but we have a thousand other irons in the fire. Having a Main Street director, they will get up every single day and think of nothing other than downtown Etowah,” she expressed. “It takes a lot of energy and a lot of time to communicate with absentee building owners, to gain their trust and more ... When you start that program it has to be someone who is dedicated to the city.”
Hammonds noted that a Main Street director would be able to maintain a record of the town’s zoning availability.
“Main Street is trying to be accessible for everybody,” Hammonds noted. “There are different ways to do stuff like that ... using Blue Ridge, Georgia as an example, outside of all of their stores they have watering cans for dogs, so they include everybody. So, again, there are many ways you can incorporate things like this but you would need someone, a Main Street director, whose entire focus is working on the town.”
