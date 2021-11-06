Close to $200,000 in grants were announced on Thursday by officials with the Athens Federal Foundation.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit held its 11th Annual Athens Federal Foundation Awards & Recognition Luncheon earlier this week and the event featured the awarding of grants to a variety of non-profit organizations across the area, including those in McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Bradley counties.
Athens Federal Foundation President and CEO Jeff Cunningham spoke during the event, noting that since its inception in 2011, the foundation has given out grants to 72 organizations totaling roughly $1,365,000.
On Thursday alone, Cunningham said the organization gave out $178,000 in grants.
“We’ve had a lot of great people who have been working at Athens Federal Foundation,” Cunningham said, stressing that the members of various non-profits in attendance were indispensable to the operation. “We’re managers of money, we raise money. We’re so thankful for you guys over the last 10 years, making the organization effective.”
Cunningham added that there have been some tough times of late and that needs have risen considerably.
“It’s easy to feel negative about where we are and the things challenging us for the future,” he said. “We gain great benefits in the challenges we face. Those benefits may not appear today, but they will appear in the future. Everybody is doing more with less because the need is there.”
Cunningham stressed that a “glass half full” mentality is important in tough times, as the former banker cited the lessons learned in the industry through events such as the Y2K scare and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“All the things we learned and all the things you do in your organization and the people that you help, when you see the need is greater than it’s ever been and the revenues — they may not be down, but they may be unstable — you’ll do more with less,” Cunningham said. “It’s a mindset. All this more or less business is a greater opportunity for all of us in the non-profit world to figure out better ways to do what we do.”
Several past recipients of grants — all of whom received awards this year as well — spoke about the impact the foundation funding has had on their organizations.
The first to speak was Jack Bryan, the executive director and founder of Miracle Lake Christian Training Center in Etowah.
“I’m thrilled and grateful for this program,” Bryan told those in attendance. “We’re undertaking one of the biggest financial endeavors we have ever endeavored to get involved in.”
That is a project to pave several of the roads around Miracle Lake, which are in need since many are gravel and others have potholes.
“We advertised, but the money coming in was always short,” Bryan said. “The foundation here was going to give us a grant, I looked at it and it was exactly what we needed. We sure appreciate it. When God leads to do something, He always provides.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Corridor Executive Director Frances Witt McMahan also noted that the extra funding Athens Federal provides is important for the outreach of her program.
“It’s really helpful to us. There are things we need to do that our major funders won’t allow,” she said, citing things such as “different trainings, classes and recruiting additional advocates.”
Athens-McMinn Family YMCA CEO and Executive Director Bradi Sewell said that her organization’s Y-CAP program is heavily dependent on Athens Federal’s funding as well.
“You have meant a lot to our program,” she said.
