Last week was National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which honors the telecommunicators who are responsible for maintaining the E-911 lines and providing important information to both callers and first responders.
Meigs County’s E-911 services are responsible for maintaining professionalism and providing comfort to those who may be experiencing a crisis situation across the county.
“911 dispatchers are extremely important. They are the critical first point of contact in emergency situations,” said Meigs E-911 Director Stephanie Dunn. “They are responsible for answering emergency calls, assessing the situation and dispatching the appropriate emergency services, such as police, fire or ambulance.”
Telecommunication is a high stress job that many people rely on in any given community.
“911 dispatchers often have to remain calm and composed in high-pressure situations, while gathering critical information from callers and relaying it to emergency responders in real-time. They are often the lifeline for people in distress and their ability to make quick and accurate decisions can mean the difference between life and death,” Dunn expressed. “In addition to their emergency response duties, 911 dispatchers also play an important role in providing assistance and support to callers who may be in emotional distress or crisis situations. They may provide instructions on how to perform life-saving measures, such as CPR or first aid, while also offering emotional support to callers.”
Meigs County E-911 is merged into the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and is one of the few call centers to remain attached to a county sheriff’s department.
“There are only a few 911 centers in Tennessee that are an entity of their sheriff’s department. I would consider the biggest benefit of being part of the sheriff’s department to be the working relationship it allows between the dispatchers and officers,” she expressed. “We are one big family and rely on one another for support. Many larger centers never get the opportunity to meet their officers in person. We get to put a face with the voice.”
Dunn also issued a reminder to the public on when it is proper to dial 911.
“Only call 911 in an emergency; 911 should only be used for emergencies that require immediate attention from police, fire or medical personnel,” she said. “Examples include crimes in progress, fires and serious medical emergencies. If your situation is not an emergency, you should call your local non-emergency number”
Dunn also gave some ideas on what callers should provide to dispatchers to make things more clear for them.
“Provide your location: One of the most important pieces of information you can provide to a 911 dispatcher is your location. Make sure you provide a clear and accurate address or location description so emergency responders can quickly find you,” she explained. “Stay on the line: Once you call 911, stay on the line until the dispatcher tells you it’s OK to hang up. The dispatcher may need to gather additional information or provide you with instructions while emergency responders are on the way.”
She noted that providing information to dispatchers is vital.
“Be prepared to answer questions: The 911 dispatcher will ask you questions to assess the situation and determine what type of emergency response is needed. Answer these questions as clearly and accurately as possible to help emergency responders provide the best possible assistance,” she said. “Don’t hang up unless it’s safe to do so: In some emergency situations, it may be safer to stay on the line with the 911 dispatcher, even if you’re hiding or in a dangerous situation. The dispatcher can provide you with instructions and keep emergency responders informed of your location.”
Also, while pranks can be fun in certain situations, they are a bad idea when it comes to E-911, she added.
“Avoid prank calls: Prank calls to 911 tie up emergency resources and can delay response times for people who are experiencing real emergencies,” she noted. “Never make a prank call to 911. By understanding these important facts about 911, the public can help ensure that emergency services are available when they are needed most.”
Dunn also expressed her appreciation to her telecommunicators for all of their hard work.
“I want to express my deep appreciation for the important work that they do every day. Their dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community are truly commendable and I am proud to have them on my team,” Dunn expressed. “I want to encourage them to continue to do their best each day and to know that their work does not go unnoticed. Their contributions are invaluable and they make a real difference in the lives of the people they serve.”
