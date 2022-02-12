A West Virginia native and an Illinois resident met in an apartment complex one day and it turned into a 50-year commitment.
Jerry and Elizabeth Borchers were from different parts of the country when they met at their apartment complex in July of 1970.
Jerry originally hailed from Danforth, Ill. and Elizabeth came from Wheeling, W.V., but the meeting led to 11 months of dating and then a wedding in Lima, Ohio on May 22, 1971.
The couple said they were united in a “small church wedding.”
They eventually made their way to McMinn County when work at Westinghouse Electric caused them to make the move.
Since moving here, the couple lives in Niota and Jerry worked at Athens Products, while Elizabeth was employed at the offices of Dr. Duggan, Dr. Shearer, Dr. Norman and Dr. Burris.
Jerry retired from Athens Products, while Elizabeth ended her work career at Dr. Burris’ office.
Since their retirement, they’ve spent time woodworking, reading, exercising, playing games and traveling.
They’ve been members of Athens Lutheran Church for 50 years and they had one word of advice for people seeking to achieve their own golden marriage — “patience.”
The couple has two children — Scott Borchers of Murfreesboro and Deanna Tavernier of Seattle, Washington. They also have two grandchildren.
