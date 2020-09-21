Two people with ties to McMinn County were celebrated for their accomplishments last week.
McMinn County Criminal Court Judge Sandra Donaghy held a Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy (ROCS) graduation last Friday at Kefauver Park in Madisonville.
ROCS is a relatively new program in Tennessee originated in the Jefferson County area by Judge Duane Slone.
“It caught on like wild fire because he was having success and it essentially means a strategy is developed for your recovery and then the court and your probation officers monitor your compliance,” said Donaghy. “In order for that program to work you really have to have two main parts. There has to be a good and accurate assessment at the beginning of the program and then compliance holding your feet to the fire.”
Though the graduation was centered on Monroe County, two of the graduates have ties to McMinn County.
The first graduate was Richard Hunt, a McMinn County resident who was convicted of a felony drop and put on probation in 2016.
“From the get go he acknowledged that he had a drug problem and actually asked for treatment,” Donaghy announced. “Those past efforts were unsuccessful twice while on probation and while in treatment violation warrants were filed for failed drug screens. As a last chance on Aug. 2, 2018 Richard was placed on the community corrections program and the ROCS docket.”
He was also required to enter and complete the residential recovery program through Straightway Ministry.
“Upon admission to Straightway, Richard committed to recovery. There he had the structure and support he needed and he was ready to make a change in his life,” Donaghy said. “With each month’s ROCS review, Richard’s progress and performance were excellent. He remained at Straightway, got a job, passed all of his drug screens and attended community support meetings ... as of today Richard has been clean for 989 days because of his hard work and dedication to his recovery and the requirements of the court, as of today he will graduate the ROCS program and he will be on probation for the remainder of his sentence.”
Hunt spoke about the ability to succeed in the program.
“It takes hard work, dedication and you have to be ready to be done with (addictions),” he said. “You just have to work at it. Every day is a struggle but you just have to take it one day at a time, one step at a time.”
The next graduate with ties to McMinn County was Joshua Hooper, whose case began in Monroe County, however his supervision was performed in McMinn County.
“On conviction for a felony drug offense, Joshua was sentenced to the penitentiary in 2018,” recalled Donaghy. “He was allowed to apply for the community corrections program as one last chance after serving several months in the jail.”
Hooper was admitted into the program in August of 2018.
“In January 2019 he failed a surprise drug test and a violation warrant was issued,” Donaghy noted. “While he was in the jail, the criminal justice liaison met with him and evaluated him for a treatment plan.”
Hooper was permitted to rejoin the community corrections program so long as he followed the rules, conducted himself as a lead citizen and complied with the ROCS docket.
“From the beginning, Joshua complied with the program requirements. He was transported directly from jail to CCS in an inpatient treatment program coordinated by the criminal justice liaison,” explained Donaghy. “Upon graduation from that program, he returned to the community and was placed on the ROCS docket for monitoring, compliance with probation and treatment ... As of today he has been clean for 894 days.”
Due to his dedication to the court and his recovery, Hooper received both his certificate of graduation and a court order “stepping him down” to regular probation.
“You have to stay strong and stay at it,” said Hooper. “Just keep your head up, go to your support meetings and you can get through it. Thank you.”
