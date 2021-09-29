McMinn County officials are seeking to expand the county’s critical infrastructure with assistance from grant funding.
During his report at last Monday’s McMinn County Commission meeting, County Mayor John Gentry reported that the county has received its first installment of just over $5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID relief package. It will be a minimum of six more months before the county’s second round of $5 million-plus of ARP funds becomes available. The Tennessee comptroller has recommended all counties not utilize any of this money until the final rules from the U.S. Department of Treasury are announced.
“There’s potential that the state’s going to send direct allocations to the counties of the federal money that was sent to them,” Gentry added. “They thought about making that competitive. Now it’s leaning towards being noncompetitive and they’re going to use a formula and send that directly to counties to allocate to sub-recipient utilities.
“I would petition that we must get together and develop our own formula,” he continued. “How are we going to grade those out? Greatest good; most bang for the buck for the future?”
Gentry suggested the commission develop the criteria for funding and then send it to the county’s utility providers so they can use it as a guide in their applications for funding.
Gentry said he likes the idea of utilizing the relief funds for infrastructure — specifically water line extensions and broadband expansion that will provide long-term use. He noted that the county has seven water providers, all of which have expressed interest in extending water lines and/or expanding capacity.
Gentry also speculated that a large portion of the COVID relief money throughout the country will be used for similar projects, which could increase the cost of infrastructure improvements. He noted a recent Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the Riceville Utility District and was bid out on a project that came in much more expensive than originally estimated.
“Most engineers project a little high,” he said. “It came in much higher.”
In a short period of time, Gentry said the cost of water lines went from $12 per foot to between $40 and $50 per foot currently.
Over the next two months, the county budget committee will be working to develop a criteria for funding requests from utility providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.