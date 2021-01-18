State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) was re-appointed on Jan. 13 by House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) to serve as chairman of the House Transportation Committee for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly.
“Rep. Howell has done a tremendous job as transportation chair in the House of Representatives,” Sexton said. “He has created strong partnerships with Tennessee’s local leaders, which have played an important role in helping our body identify and create new solutions to better address our growing infrastructure needs. I appreciate Rep. Howell’s willingness to serve his community and Tennessee in this important role.”
Howell will serve his second term overseeing the 19-person committee responsible for state laws governing infrastructure.
These include highways, bridges, railroads, air, bus and vehicular transportation. Additionally, members will oversee rules and regulations related to highways, railroad, air and waterway usage, as well as the Tennessee Department of Safety.
“I am deeply honored to be reappointed to serve as chairman of the House Transportation Committee,” said Howell. “Tennessee’s transportation infrastructure is the key to economic growth and improving quality of life. From advancing safety, access and functionality, this committee will continue working hard on behalf of Tennessee taxpayers to find innovative solutions and new technologies that will further solidify our economic future.”
Howell represents House District 22, which includes Meigs, Polk and Bradley counties. He is the chairman of the Transportation Committee and serves on the Transportation Subcommittee. He also serves on the Criminal Justice Committee and Subcommittee, and Calendar and Rules Committee.
He can be reached at rep.dan.howell@capitol.tn.gov or by calling 615-741- 7799.
