A potential boost to employment could be on the horizon in McMinn County with the recent opening of the McMinn Higher Education Center, according to U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.).
Fleischmann spoke about the center’s opening in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian on Thursday, noting that he sees “short term, mid term and long term benefits” from the center’s opening.
“I see a great skills center and I see benefits short term, mid term and long term,” he said. “Once you build up an alumni base, people who have gone through that center, it’s just going to continue to compound in terms of benefits.”
The center opened last month and is a joint effort of Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens, Cleveland State Community College’s Athens campus and the McMinn County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture.
Fleischmann noted that the center reminds him of a technical school that had previously operated in Chattanooga but closed in 1991 — Kirkman Technical High School.
“I still run into Kirkman graduates who gained a tremendous skillset at that time,” he said. “That’s what I see in McMinn County with this center.”
He added that he’s not surprised to see this type of center develop in the local area.
“McMinn County, in my view, has always led in workforce development,” he noted. “When I did my first workforce development get together with business leaders, I chose McMinn County years ago to do the first of three and it was the best we ever had. Your county leaders, business community, civic leaders and business leaders have all been champions for workforce development.”
As a member of the Labor, Education and Health and Human Services subcommittee in the U.S. House of Representatives, Fleischmann said he has encouraged spending on two areas in particular — “a focus and cherishing of technical education in terms of workforce development and also to continue to be champions for computer science literacy.”
He said those goals can be furthered through the higher education center.
“McMinn County has just been a perfect fit — the employers have been receptive, the employees have been receptive and the community has,” he noted. “I really think McMinn County is a model program for workforce development and the nourishing of that program nationwide.”
Not only will this help the local area, Fleischmann said the center’s benefits can stretch regionally and beyond as well.
“Anytime you get trained, skilled workers and make them available to a job market that, even pre-COVID, needed people with this skillset … it’s critically important,” he explained. “There will be a regional benefit, but also a benefit to the people of the entire State of Tennessee. Not only for the employers, but for the employees and the state. We’re producing more products, we’re being more competitive (through the skills learned at MHEC).”
