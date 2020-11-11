The City of Athens is moving forward with its efforts to obtain the authority to levy a tax on hotel occupancy.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner updated the status of the potential tax levy at Monday’s Athens City Council study session. The Council unanimously approved a resolution late last year to ask the Tennessee General Assembly to exempt Athens from code provisions that currently do not allow the city to levy an occupancy tax. The relevant code prohibits a city from levying such a tax if the county in which it is located has already levied the same tax. McMinn County does currently assess a 5% occupancy tax — commonly referred to as the Hotel-Motel Tax.
However, city officials will have to wait until the next session of the state legislature to find out if the tax will be allowed.
State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) and State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood), who represent Athens, introduced the bill for consideration during this year’s legislative session. The state legislature came back in session following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it did not reopen the committee system except for a handful of necessary committees, so the bill was unable to move forward.
“A lot of bills that were heading to committee got stalled and will have to be reintroduced this new session coming up in January,” explained Sumner on Monday night. “I just wanted to make sure, especially for the benefit of the newly-elected Council members, that you are aware of that and that is a priority for this City Council, and I hope for you (the new members), as well, that we are able to have local authority to govern that.”
The two newest Council members, Frances Witt-McMahan and Jordan Curtis, both of whom were elected on Nov. 3, were in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
The maximum allowable occupancy tax Athens may levy is 5%. However, according to the resolution, Athens will seek no more than a 3% tax if it receives this exemption.
Sumner has previously met with lobbyists from the hotel industry to discuss the potential tax levy.
“They typically will fight these kinds of bills, but (they) promised not only will they not fight it, but (they) will help get this through the state legislature if (we) keep it under this amount — and it was that 3% amount,” explained Sumner. “In their argument, that keeps our hotel rates, including taxes, competitive enough for our hotel owners when we look across the state and out of state.”
The tax is paid by hotel occupants, not the business owners.
The legislature has previously issued exemptions to other state municipalities. Etowah currently levies a 5% occupancy tax.
According to its resolution, if Athens receives this exemption, the proceeds will be utilized for tourism development.
If the exemption is granted by the state, the Council would then consider two readings of an ordinance to make the occupancy tax effective.
If Athens is ultimately able to levy the tax, it would be in addition to the tax already in place with the county. This would bring the total occupancy tax for stays in hotels within the Athens city limits to 8% — 5% levied by the county and 3% by the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.