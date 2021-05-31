An Athens native has received a promotion at a local college.
The communications department at Cleveland State Community College has experienced some changes recently. Holly Trotter-Vincent, an Athens native and CSCC alumna, was recently selected as the director of the communications department.
Trotter-Vincent has been employed with the college for almost 20 years.
Trotter-Vincent started her career at Tennessee Tech University (TTU) in Cookeville as an admissions counselor and recruiter before coming back to her alma mater in 2002 where she has worked since.
During her time at CSCC, she has held positions of recruitment officer and enrollment management coordinator before joining the communications department where she has been the public relations coordinator, community relations coordinator, to her most recent position, the communications project manager.
In her new role, she will continue much of the responsibilities she has carried since early 2020 when the department had to pivot with the rest of the college due to the increased communications needs during the pandemic. Her duties include managing all communications project requests from start to finish plus recruitment strategy and implementation in collaboration with the CSCC Recruiting Team.
She will also oversee all of the department’s staff, as well as the general management of the communications department.
“I’m excited about my new role at CSCC,” stated Trotter-Vincent. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in a management role, but I have a great team! I’m always up for a new challenge and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”
Trotter-Vincent received her associate degree from CSCC before transferring to TTU, where she completed her bachelor’s in English-Journalism and Public Relations and her master’s degree in Instructional Leadership, also from TTU.
In addition to being involved in several committees at the college, she is also a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR), the Tennessee College Public Relations Association (TCPRA), and the Cleveland Media Association (CMA).
