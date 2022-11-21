The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department executed two scheduled school safety checks at McMinn County High School and McMinn Central High School late last week. Sheriff Joe Guy said they were both pre-planned and nothing took place to lead to them.
Special to The DPA
According to a news release submitted by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, the department coordinated a school safety check with McMinn County School administration last Thursday, Nov. 17 at McMinn County High School and McMinn Central High School.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the coordinated safety check involved a planned visit to the schools by a group of officers and K9s, including K9s from numerous other agencies to help support the effort. He added there was nothing specific that led to the checks.
The supporting agencies included Rhea County Sheriff’s Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Department, K9 Ronin and the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
All involved agencies were briefed at the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and arrived at McMinn Central High School at 9:45 a.m.
Upon completing the check at Central, the officers moved to McMinn County High School to conduct their check around 11 a.m.
“McMinn County Schools Director (Lee) Parkison and I share the same concern for the safety our schools,” said Guy. “We will continue these unannounced visits to our schools to hopefully intercept illicit and prohibited drugs and prohibited items that threaten our schools or that interfere with the educational process.”
According to the release, officers and K9s conducted searches of areas both inside the buildings as well as all vehicles in the parking lots. Tennessee law provides for searches of any vehicles and personal items on school grounds. Guy noted that K9s indicated on several vehicles, but that no significant items were found at either school.
“Our schools should be safe and free of distraction,” Parkison said. “We will continue to hold these operations and do everything we can to prevent issues that could negatively affect our students.”
Guy stated his department and the county school system work well together.
“We have safe schools and a great partnership with our school system,” Guy expressed. “Our students are our future and are very important to us.”
