The Athens Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Easter egg hunt at Athens Regional Park on Saturday.
The following is a list of egg hunt participants who found one of the sponsored prize eggs. The sponsor (or prize) is listed first followed by the prize egg collector(s).
• Morning Pointe — Lillie Tallent and Elliana Wyness
• Greeks Bearing Gifts — Alexander Dean Miller
• Kiwanis Club of Athens — Kensley Thompson and Delilah Robertson
• Life Care Center of Athens — Luke Stevens
• Rosebuds & Polkadots — Ruthie Hall
• Athens Movie Palace — Henry Pritchett and Amelia Whaley
• The Sock Shop — Axle Shell and Lazavieion Bonner
• Athens Parks and Recreation — Dusty Thomas and Brantlee Watson
• TV — Pika Gordon, Tessa Tom and Aria Spotts
• Maddi Mae’s — Aubrie Conn
• Contreras Martial Arts — Emery Wortmax
• AYSO — Jonathan Ensley, Malachi Dotson and Dalton Bridges
• Dominion Senior Living of Athens — McKenzie Womac
• McMinn High School FCCLA Club — Kinleigh Poddig, Ariel Richesin, Logan Reade, Ethan Rodriguez and Sebastian Millard
