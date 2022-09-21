The interior of the consolidated Athens City School building is beginning to take shape, according to ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens.
The plan in place has all four elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, North City and Westside — being consolidated into one structure with two schools contained in it. It would include Athens City Primary School (Pre-K through 2nd grade) and Athens City Intermediate School (3rd through 5th grades). There are also hopes to be able to move one wing of students into the school by the start of the new year, while the other wing will move in at the start of the next school year.
During last week’s monthly ACS meeting, Owens gave an update on the progress of the school building.
He said the workers are close to pouring concrete for the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing, but there’s one thing they still need before they can move students in.
“We’re still missing the electric panels for the kitchen,” he said. “Those are the ones we need to open the school — there’s others we don’t have for the 3-5 wing, but those are not a priority right now.”
While the wait is on for those, he said other areas are progressing well.
“They are hoping that by the end of November all the roofing is complete, even the 3-5 wing,” Owens said. “The Pre-K through 2 gym has been painted and the basketball equipment has arrived. They will start moving everything out of that gym — it’s being used for storage right now — so they can put the basketball goals in and hang the lights.”
While the exterior of the building has been taking form for some time, he said the interior is now following suit.
“There’s a lot inside that’s beginning to define the shape of the building,” he said. “The drywall is complete in the Pre-K through 2 and most of it has been painted. Once they started getting the drywall in place, you could really start to see the impact of the school. It’s going to be a beautiful building.”
The main staircase in the middle of the building is also near its completion as well.
“The major staircase that goes from the second floor into the corridor, most of it is installed,” Owens said.
The windows have also been mostly put in place and the window extensions are being added. However, that came with a word of warning.
“My only worry is people sitting on it,” Owens said of the extensions. “It’s not supported very well, so we’ve got to keep the kids off of it.”
There are also plans in place for the school officials to provide Thanksgiving meals to the workers as they continue their work.
Owens also addressed a couple of other projects currently going on or recently finished.
Work is progressing on the roof on North City School, which Owens said is about 50% done. He added that it has caused some disruption, but they hope to have it done soon.
“(Principal Angel Hardaway) has been very patient, her teachers have been very patient,” Owens said. “They hope to be done by the end of November.”
Ingleside School was also closed for a day to students, with sewer issues cited as the reasoning. The issue was cleared up and students were back the next day and Owens was asked about what went on there.
“Baby wipes cannot be flushed down the toilet,” Owens replied.
