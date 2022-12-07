The search for a new city manager in the City of Athens is coming together after a meeting Tuesday night.
The Athens City Council members met in a called session with Southeast Tennessee Development District’s Beth Jones to get the guidelines together for the search to replace now-resigned City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
The members and Jones focused first on laying out the “soft skills” a new city manager must have, then discussed the “hard skills” and finally determined to put together a search committee consisting of five members and two alternates. Each council member will chose a search committee representative and then the council as a whole will vote on various suggestions.
Four of those five search committee members were announced Tuesday night, as Dick Pelley picked Bob Roseberry, Larry Eaton chose Richard Brogan, Steve Sherlin added Jeff Cunningham to serve as the chairman and Frances Witt-McMahan announced Lisa Dotson. Council Member Jordan Curtis said he was not yet ready to announce his representative.
He is expected to name his during Monday night’s study session, at the same time that the pool of alternates will be chosen. Two alternates will then be picked from that pool during the council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Sherlin laid out his plans for the committee, that they will collect resumes from all applicants; create “no,” “maybe” and “yes” categories for each applicant; and then bring their top four applicants before the council for interviews and a vote. SETDD, Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), National League of Cities (NLC) and the Tennessee Municipal League will help advise during the search.
They also laid out the first part of the overall timeline for the search, as advertising is set to begin Jan. 1 and stretch through the first month of 2023.
“This is a national search,” Pelley said.
The council members also laid out soft skills, they find important for a city manager. Soft skills include personal qualities the candidate possesses that go beyond job experience and things like that. The ones chosen include:
• Servant to the citizens
• Good listener
• Passion for the job. “This is far beyond just needing a paycheck, it’s a passion for the job,” Jones said.
• Work well with others
• Possesses wisdom
• Transparency
• Good organizer
• Effective communicator. “A city manager has to be good at the politics ... the politics of people,” Jones said.
• Goal oriented
• Growth mindset
• Good steward of the taxpayer’s money
• Equitable and inclusive
• Humble
• Possesses integrity. Jones noted that it might be difficult to learn about this trait by using references, since the law severely limits what can be said by a job reference. “You may have to go about this one in a different way,” she said, noting that they could contact the local county mayor or similar officials to learn about the candidate.
• Objective. “Never should city employees be asked to choose sides,” Jones said. “It just destroys what you had going.”
• Emotional maturity
• Confirmed experience
• Good delegator
• Empowering of staff
• Empathetic
• Willingness to learn. “They can’t have an it’s my way or the highway attitude,” Jones said.
• Willing to give credit to others
• Appreciative
• Accountable
• Recognizes their own strengths and weaknesses
• Faith in a higher power
• Good ambassador and marketer for the city
