State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) has announced he will seek re-election in 2022 to the Tennessee House of Representatives.
“Serving the people of Meigs, Polk and Bradley counties has been the honor of a lifetime and I am excited to renew my pledge to continue advocating and working on behalf of House District 22 residents,” Howell said.
Strengthening economic development, keeping taxes low, improving education, protecting the Second Amendment and expanding public transportation are among his top priorities, Howell said.
Howell, a former broadcast journalist, was appointed to fill a vacancy for the 22nd House District seat in 2013 and was elected to represent the district by popular vote in 2014.
Since then, he has co-sponsored legislation to expand broadband internet services to underserved rural areas of Tennessee. He also sought to increase tourism in Southeast Tennessee by sponsoring legislation that created the Ocoee River Recreation and Economic Development Fund.
He has also supported major investments in education and focused on early childhood literacy and has been an outspoken supporter of raising teacher pay, increasing educational resources by investing $2 billion additional education dollars and expanding vocational and technical training.
During the 2021 legislative session, he supported a law prohibiting curriculum believed to promote racist, sexist and divisive concepts in Tennessee schools by banning Critical Race Theory. He also voted to ensure boys are not able to displace girls in competitive events which could deny female athletes’ victories, opportunities or scholarships.
As state representative, Howell has guided passage of legislation that cut through red tape and created greater access to high-quality care for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities in a Medicaid home or community-based services program. He sponsored the Tennessee Accessible Transportation and Mobility Act of 2020, which works within the Tennessee Department of Transportation to expand and improve accessible transportation for the aging and disabled.
Most recently, Howell voted in support of legislation that made Tennessee the first state in the nation to pass a comprehensive COVID-19 protection bill that pushes back against President Joe Biden’s federal mandates. Howell, along with the Republican supermajority, voted to ban employers from requiring proof of vaccination as well as vaccine passports.
The legislation prohibits health care providers from vaccinating a minor child for COVID-19 without a parent’s permission. It also bans any government agency or health care provider from prioritizing monoclonal antibodies to any group.
“I was humbled and honored when the people of the 22nd House District put their trust in me to lead,” Howell said. “Together, we have set an example for the rest the state by always working to improve our community and quality of life. I will always fight to advance the priorities of the citizens of District 22 and protect the best interests of all Tennesseans.”
