The development of Piedmondt Lithium Inc. in Etowah is currently expected to be completed rapidly.
Recently the announcement was made that Piedmont Lithium would be creating a facility at North Etowah Industrial Park.
According to Etowah City Manager Russ Blair, the industry’s current plan is moving along at a decent pace.
“Right now they are in the engineering and site planning phase,” he noted. “They are doing their required geotechnical studies. The planning process itself is likely to take up to six months. The goal at this point is to essentially break ground in either the end of quarter two of 2023 or the beginning of quarter 3.”
Blair noted that Piedmont is hoping to be in production by 2025.
“I think this has the potential to be transformative for Etowah and McMinn County,” Blair expressed. “We valued this site and we scrutinized, very heavily, any suitors that came along with the goal that we wanted to partner with an industry that would be a responsible community partner and an asset to the area and Piedmont brings what will be the highest manufacturing wages in the county.”
He noted Piedmont would have nearly $600 million in investment into the county.
“The expectation is that Piedmont will benefit Etowah and the county for many generations,” Blair said.
Since the announcement, some questions have arisen regarding potential environmental concerns due to the abundance of new information surrounding the industry and what it will be doing in Etowah.
“This is a very clean process,” Blair noted. “There will be absolutely no mining of Lithium in Etowah. There is very minimal air particulate matter, nothing visible, no odor, no noise and minimal stormwater/groundwater run-off. This process is so clean that they are considered a non-Title V air permit user, which means they are much cleaner than some of our existing industries in the county.”
Blair noted that Piedmont was recently named as a party in the Clean Energy Act in a publication of the New York Times.
“We are really going to be on the cutting edge of domestic lithium production,” he noted. “When the Etowah plant is built we will be the largest lithium refining plant in the United States and it will supply half or more than half of all domestic lithium production. So Etowah gets to be on the foreground of energy security in the United States, independent from Chinese lithium.”
The Etowah plant will be receiving the raw materials from other locations and process those materials into components for batteries.
“They receive raw product that will be mined from sites in Africa, Quebec or potentially from North Carolina once that site is finished,” Blair noted. “The raw product will be brought in and will go through a refinement process and then the lithium product will then become a component to lithium battery production.”
Blair stressed that he is excited for the new industry to be a part of Etowah.
“I think this is a very good thing for Etowah and for our future,” he expressed. “We are proud and believe that Piedmont will not only be present in the industrial park but in the community as a good partner to the city as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.