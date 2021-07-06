Recent high school graduates from the Tennessee Valley Region received $2,000 from the Ronald McDonald House Charities Scholars Scholarship fund.
In total, 21 students were invited to celebrate their academic achievement and community service at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House Annual Meeting on June 22 via Zoom.
Included in those students was one local resident – Madison Hensley of McMinn Central High School, who plans to attend Lee University.
“RMHC of Greater Chattanooga along with our local McDonald’s owners is fortunate to be able to invest in the region’s rising college freshmen with our scholarship program,” shared President and CEO Jane Kaylor. “Each year we are inspired by the academic achievements, school and community involvement, and often by the challenges our applicants have overcome. Choosing the scholarship recipients is always our hardest job. We are so proud of this year’s RMHC Scholars who come from 19 different area high schools and plan to attend 16 colleges.”
For more information, visit rmhchattanooga.com or contact Bethany Ramsey at (423) 778-4147.
