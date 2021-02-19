After a one-year hiatus, the City of Athens is planning to continue its annual Easter tradition.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department is working alongside Trinity United Methodist Church to organize a socially distanced Easter egg collection day for children in the community. A tentative date of March 27 has been set for this drive-through event, which will be held at Athens Regional Park.
This event was cancelled last year, as it was scheduled to take place near the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really proud of our Parks & Recreation staff for going above and beyond,” noted Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner during Tuesday’s Athens City Council meeting.
Sumner said the Parks & Recreation Department has closely adhered to Centers for Disease Control and State of Tennessee COVID guidelines in order to facilitate a safe event.
Each child will receive between 15 and 20 Easter eggs to be taken home.
“They can enjoy that egg hunting with their loved ones at home safely,” said Sumner.
The estimated 12,000 eggs being made available for this event will be prepared by student athletes from Tennessee Wesleyan University, members of the Athens Area Youth Council, Parks & Recreation staff members, and Trinity UMC volunteers.
“I’m very happy to see our Parks & Recreation Department working with community partners to make sure that, in some form, this Easter tradition can be maintained,” said Sumner.
This event takes the place of the egg drop normally held at the McMinn County Airport and the City of Athens’ annual Easter Egg Hunt.
More details will be included in future editions of The Daily Post-Athenian as they become available.
