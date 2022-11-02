Along with its normal Veterans Day event, the City of Niota will also be doing something a little different.
According to Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson, the city is joining the push for a new national holiday.
“It will start at 1 p.m. by honoring our local veterans, which we welcome any and all veterans, and anyone who would like to come out and honor the veterans,” she expressed. “After we honor our veterans we will transition into something new.”
The event, which will be held Nov. 11, will also mark the start of a push for a new national holiday in honor of veterans, according to Anderson
“It will be called the Alex Scott Lawson Day, which will be on Nov. 17, but we will launch it on this Veterans Day,” Anderson said. “It is for recognition of those veterans who have returned from the battlefield but are still fighting the battle within. This is honoring those that are still here and coming around them, supporting them, so that they know they are not alone.”
The city had bracelets made to show their support of the veterans who are still struggling with mental stresses that accompany their service.
“There will be two proclamations delivered during the event,” she noted. “Alex Scott Lawson’s mother, and the rest of his family, will be here and they will be presented with a proclamation and we will also have State Rep. Mark Cochran who will be presenting a State of Tennessee proclamation.”
The program will also feature several speakers with a reception to follow.
“This is a big deal and we really want to make it a big deal,” Anderson said. “We are letting Veterans Day be the launching pad for this new national holiday that will, from this day forward, be on the 17th.”
Anderson stated the City of Niota is thrilled to be able to start a new holiday.
“This is not something you get to do every day and to be at the start of a new holiday and for what it stands for in recognizing these veterans who are still having their own battles is amazing,” Anderson expressed. “The goal is to honor them, support them, and prevent moving them from Scott Lawson Day to 22 A Day.”
22 A Day is a statistic claiming that 22 veterans a day take their own lives due to post traumatic stress.
The event will also have Smokey Mountain Service Dogs attending, McMinn Veteran Services and more.
“Any time the community has the opportunity to recognize and honor the veterans that are here I think it is of huge importance,” Anderson said. “These are men and women who signed on the dotted line to put their life out there to fight for us, to fight for our freedoms, and I think it’s important that we take the time to say thank you.”
Anderson hopes to see a good crowd at the event and the veterans in attendance come away from it feeling honored.
“Establishing this new holiday, there are those who are with us now who are still fighting a fight that there is a community that embraces them and wants them to know that we are grateful to them and that we want them to keep fighting,” she stated. “Niota is a city that honors, cares for and respects our veterans and we will take every opportunity we can to let them know that and welcome them here.”
