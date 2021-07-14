Police are seeking a man who allegedly tried to grab a girl at Food City in Athens earlier this week.
On Monday, Athens Police Department officers took a report of a juvenile female who advised that a male tried to grab her by the arm. The alleged victim was reportedly at Food City at approximately 8:45 a.m and noticed a man who appeared to be following her around the store. When she exited, he reportedly followed her to the parking lot.
Although the man spoke to her, she couldn’t understand what he was saying. At one point, he allegedly grabbed her by the arm, but she pulled away, got into her car and left the area.
The suspect is believed to be driving a white, box-shaped cargo-type van.
The investigation is still ongoing and officers are still gathering facts.
“Due to the nature of the situation, the police department is choosing to be especially cautious and ensure that citizens are aware of the incident,” stated a news release from the APD. “Officers ask that anyone who may be able to identify the man contact McMinn County Dispatch at 423-745- 7698.”
