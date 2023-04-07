A headstone was recently installed at Beth Salem Cemetery in honor of a local Civil War veteran.
Wednesday morning, a headstone was delivered to Beth Salem Presbyterian Church’s cemetery in honor of James Howard, who served in the Civil War.
“This is very important to our family because we want to record any one of our family that was a part of the Civil War,” said Ann Boyd, who took part in getting the headstone installed. “That is part of our heritage. They fought for our freedom.”
According to Boyd, her late husband’s great-great-grandfather fought in the Civil War and has a headstone placed in Etowah at the New Zion Cemetery.
“So far in the family we have two and we are proud of that,” Boyd expressed. “There are two more Civil War veterans that have been found to a family in Etowah and they are working to finalize everything.”
Upon doing research, Boyd found out that Howard originally was a neighbor to her ancestor.
“James Howard, from what I could find in the census, was a neighbor to my great-great-grandmother Daphne Melton,” she recalled. “After her husband had died somewhere in the early 1900s, she and Howard got married.”
Boyd believes that occurrence happened often in the past, as people attempted to reach out and take care of one another.
“I found about this when I was looking at some records of my great-great-grandmother Daphne and I found where she had applied for a pension from Howard,” Boyd stated. “Then I found that he was part of the Union Army, so I asked someone to help me find information and they found out immediately. So we could get him a headstone.”
Boyd hopes to continue to revitalize the history of Beth Salem Church and those who have ties to it.
“As part of my own research for the Beth Salem Community Church, which this used to be a community, I want to restore and keep the history,” she expressed. “This church connects the Meltons, the Howards and this whole cemetery of people because it used to be a close-knit community. That is what New Zion was in Etowah. It was a farm community and, when the railroad came, they moved to what they call Parkstown, but they had all of these little communities and they built churches around them and that is the history I want to keep alive.”
