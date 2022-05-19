Elementary schools across the county gathered Monday night to celebrate the winners of the annual Academic Olympics.
According to McMinn County Schools Elementary Supervisor Steven Brady, the Academic Olympics is typically an annual event that challenges the leading students in each grade level.
“We give the students who are the top performers of their class the opportunity to shine,” Brady said. “We bring these students together and they compete against each other in English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies. This is for grades 3-8. These students spend a day on campus at Tennessee Wesleyan University and compete in those four subjects.”
On Monday night, they then announced the winners and placements from the competition.
“This is a fantastic event that we have,” Brady expressed. “This was my first year working in this position. Ron Creasman was the person in charge of this for several years. He has since retired and I have taken it over. This is an exciting opportunity to see our kids and see the excitement on their faces when they step on that university campus and during the ceremony with their faces beaming and glowing when they receive those medals and are recognized for their success. So it is definitely a highlight of the year when we get to have the awards program.”
He believes this event is important for the school system to honor and recognize the students who are excelling in their classes.
“It is a way for them to have a little pride in being selected,” he noted. “It is an honor for students in each grade level to be chosen to participate in that and for families this is an exciting opportunity for them to come together. We are all about celebrating success and watching our kids shine.”
Brady has attempted to research the history of this event and discovered the event has been going since roughly 1985.
“This has been going on for close to 40 years now,” he noted. “Due to COVID, we had to cancel the last couple of years so this was the first held in two years. We are glad to bring it back this year.”
Brady believes this event gives the students who participate bragging rights.
“They are excited to be selected and participate. It is a huge honor to be selected,” he said. “We have four students from every grade level, so just to be picked is an honor and a recognition that the students look forward to.”
Brady stated this event is completely about the students and helping them advance in their academics.
“Sometimes we get lost in sports and other extracurricular activities,” he expressed. “Don’t get me wrong, those are great, but this event where we solely focus on academics, as an elementary supervisor it is a joy to have a day dedicated to that where we really promote academics.”
