The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department had a 5.68% increase in its clearance rate in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) annual Crime in Tennessee Report for 2021.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy believes the numbers on the report are starting to look like the numbers the department received before the pandemic.
“We are kind of getting back to some of our average numbers. We had a pretty significant decrease in overall reported crimes in 2020 due to COVID,” Guy said. “Now they are reflecting what they were in 2019. Overall reported crimes are still down about 50% what they were 10 years ago, but our clearance rate continues to increase.”
The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department reported 1,199 total offenses in 2021 which is an increase from the 1,022 total reported cases in 2020. The department made 693 arrests last year and 485 total arrests in the previous year, earning a clearance rate of 53.04% for 2021 compared to the 47.36% clearance rate for 2020.
The TBI collects crime data from each department across the state for its annual Crime in Tennessee report. TBI officials stress each year that those numbers should only be used to track a department’s progress each year, not to compare one department to another.
Guys stated that he didn’t notice any surprises in this year’s report reflecting last year’s data.
“Every year we have numbers go up or down through the different categories,” he noted. “The same challenges are still there. Our burglaries, our drug issues, they haven’t gotten any worse or better and at the level we are those are the things that we try to focus on.”
According to Guy, the report is made to help agencies notice their own trends.
“This is why we don’t compare agencies because each place reports things differently, they use different reasons for clearing cases and more, so this is an excellent tool for agencies to review themselves,” Guy expressed. “This tells us if what we do is working and in a general way we can kind of compare it to counties who are roughly the same size. Things like that we can make a general comparison to but we wouldn’t want to make the mistake of comparing specific things because that is not what this data is for.”
The data shows each department different trends in categories that the department may want to be more vigilant with.
“You may see a bump in something one year and it be gone the next. That is just normal things in data collection, but when you see a trend that remains high or slowly increases then you will want to develop new strategies to your response, training and equipment,” he noted. “At the same time if you see a trend that decreases then that is an area you will want to continue to keep focus on.”
Guy believes there is one category that could be all but eliminated with a little help from the community.
“Every year our motor vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles go up and down but that is one crime that I’m convinced we can completely eliminate if people would just lock their vehicles,” he expressed. “That would probably take almost 200 reports away from this list. Nobody is breaking windows to get into vehicles, they are just checking to see if they are unlocked.”
According to the TBI report, there were 157 total domestic violence reports in 2021 for the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department with 122 of them cleared.
In 2020, there were 152 reported domestic violence incidents, with 112 of them cleared.
The majority of the domestic violence reports were in simple assaults in 2021 with 85 reported offenses reported and 66 cleared.
The number of aggravated assaults for last year was 45 reported and 37 cleared.
In non-domestic violence crimes against people, aggravated assault and simple assault were the highest reported offenses with 90 incidents of aggravated assault, which had 70 cleared incidents, and 118 offenses of simple assault that had 91 offenses cleared.
In 2020, there were 74 aggravated assaults reported and 57 cleared, while there were 114 simple assaults reported and 76 cleared.
In the crimes against property category, the largest sub-categories were burglary, theft — all other larceny, and motor vehicle theft.
Burglary had 120 reported incidents in 2021 with 36 reported cleared while in 2020 the number of reported burglaries was 115 with 33 reported cleared.
The number of theft — all other larceny was 126 reported cases with 21 reported cleared in 2021 while 2020 had 118 reported incidents and 25 reported cleared.
The number of motor vehicle thefts last year was 105 reported cases with 38 cleared and 97 reported incidents in 2020 with 40 cleared.
Crimes against society had two categories that showed the most impact: drug/narcotic violations and drug/narcotic equipment violations.
Last year, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department reported 143 drug/narcotic violations with 137 being reported as cleared and 104 reported drug/narcotic equipment violations with 102 being reported as cleared.
In 2020, the department reported a total of 96 drug/narcotic violations with 91 being cleared and a total of 67 drug/narcotic equipment violations with 63 being cleared.
