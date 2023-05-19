Two men in leadership roles in the Athens Police Department spoke about the questions surrounding the department’s work environment during Tuesday night’s Athens City Council meeting.
With several officers lined up behind him, Lt. Blake Witt was the first to speak, as he told people who have questions about the culture of the department to see it firsthand.
“I challenge you to come back to the police department and see for yourself and not take the opinion of others or previous officers who have left the police department,” he said. “I remember a campaign promise that made mention of taking care of police and fire and getting their pay and benefits fixed, that was priority one. I remember that saying like it was yesterday because I saw our officers light up because for once they thought they had the support they so deserved.”
Witt noted that being a police officer today is tougher than it has been in the past.
“It is more stressful and harder now than ever because these guys and gals are constantly getting scrutinized for every little thing they do,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I am fine with being transparent because you citizens deserve that because you entrust us to protect your life and property daily.”
He added that calls for service have increased by 1,600 from this time last year and the officers have been able to reach a 54% clearance rate on crimes in the town. Witt said that the responsibility of having the badge and making significant calls such as deciding to write a citation, arresting someone or making the phone call that someone’s family member has died or been killed weighs heavily on officers.
“Competition is getting steep and we are digging a hole instead of building a ladder to climb out of this rut we are in and the longer we sit around and do a study session here and study session there you are going to have more of these badges sitting on Deputy Chief (Jason) Garren’s desk,” he said. “Better pay, sign-on bonuses and take-home cars are the top sales pitches for these agencies now.”
Witt said those three perks are the problem in the APD rather than culture.
“It is not a culture thing, it’s the world we live in now,” he said. “Morale doesn’t pay your mortgage and these other agencies see that and they compensate their officers so they can keep the talent home.”
Sgt. Casey Patterson also spoke, bringing up many of the same concerns Witt did — “take home cars and officer compensation.”
Patterson also cited APD Chief Fred Schultz’s recent budget request of a starting pay of $22.15 for patrol officers, take home cars for all officers and a restructuring of the department.
“The chief and command staff simply asked for what is needed to recruit and retain competent, qualified candidates and current officers,” Patterson said. “Quite frankly, the department will continue to struggle to hire or retain officers without some sort of ‘yes’ to the first two points, in turn making the third request a moot point.”
He added that the department’s current starting pay of $18.13 is “lower than virtually any city of our size and unheard of for any department experiencing the call volume of APD.”
Most departments in the area, he noted, are pushing their starting pay scale up to $23 and $24 per hour.
He also argued that take home cars are “essentially a requirement when it comes to recruiting officers” because most departments in the area offer that.
“Providing officers with take home cars allows them a vehicle to respond not only to and from work in, but also allows them transportation to the multiple calls they get to court as well as callbacks to work to cover major incidents or when someone else gets tied up,” he said.
Patterson said the openings the department has are due to those issues rather than culture or environmental issues.
“If you would like the police department to fill the open positions, two new SRO (school resource officers) spots and retain officers, we need help,” he said. “No one wants to work for a city that pays and provides less when there are open positions all around paying and providing more.”
In response to their comments, Vice Mayor Larry Eaton said he has evidence of culture concerns within the department.
“I personally am the one who brought stuff to the city attorney and city manager on APD issues,” he said. “I’ve got a ton of paperwork on it.”
Eaton said that documentation he has shows four officers have had complaints where only some of their concerns have been met.
“We’ve had some officers leave because of the environment of the APD,” he said. “I can go back to documentation — not hearsay, documentation — going back to 2018. The taxpayers of the City of Athens do not need an environment of hostility toward any police officer or any employee of Athens.”
Witt responded, noting that because of those concerns voiced by Eaton, he wanted to give an administrator’s side of the situation.
“In law enforcement, you’ve got to have structure when you carry a badge,” he said. “The world we’re coming to now is we have to kind of be gentle and there’s no place for that in law enforcement. Our policies are what they are and that protects you. If you want structure, come here and work. If you want to bend the rules and don’t want structure, there’s agencies that will gladly take other officers.”
