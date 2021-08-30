Much attention has been focused on matters in Afghanistan recently after the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to pull troops out of the country.
That discussion came to the local area on Friday in the form of U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee), who was in town to talk with members of the Kiwanis Club of Athens on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Fleischmann opened his remarks by giving his “somber thanks” to members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“(Thursday) our nation suffered a tremendous loss,” Fleischmann said. “Thirteen brave United States servicemen were killed … as they defended our way of life, our freedom, our flag of the great United States of America. Please let’s keep them in our prayers, the wounded in our prayers and those who are serving in our prayers.”
Fleischmann noted to those in attendance that while most Americans agreed it was time for U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan and he was in favor of removal himself, the process should have been handled better.
“I agreed with former President (Donald) Trump that it was time for us to go, but we needed to go in an orderly fashion and in a way that we gained meaningful concessions from either the Taliban or whomever was going to take over then and to make sure there were going to be human rights protections for women,” he said, adding that he spoke with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about this recently. “He spoke about … how the Taliban was negotiating with Americans to give certain concessions so that Afghanistan would look like a different place. Once we just telegraphed everything that we were going to do and not do, it just fell apart.”
Fleischmann argued that one of the problems was too much of the plan was made public prior to troops leaving the country.
“Sadly, we projected the date we were going to go, we projected how we were going to go and, unfortunately, the Taliban took advantage of this,” he said. “The Afghan government, including the Afghan president, left the country with a helicopter full of cash … and city after city just capitulated much quicker than was expected.”
Fleischmann also criticized the decision to leave without first securing Americans in the country.
“We had a duty to get American citizens out first and they are not all out,” he continued.
Fleischmann said members of Congress, himself included, have been getting contacted by Americans still looking for a way out.
“We are getting calls in our congressional offices from people who know people there and actually some people who are there saying ‘please, get us out,’” he said. “We have found out that because of our haste when we left, the records of the people who assisted us — who they are, what they did, where they are — are now in the hands of the Taliban.”
Fleischmann added that the upheaval in Afghanistan — and the subsequent return of terrorist organizations — has him concerned about how it will affect the southern border of the U.S.
“We are seeing people from those terrorist organizations, sadly, come across our border,” he said. “We’re catching some of them, but that’s not good.”
Between people coming across the border and native Afghan refugees who assisted America being flown to this country, Fleischmann said it’s important to verify identities as they enter the country.
“We have got to make sure we vet these people properly,” he said. “If they say they were an interpreter, if they say they were a friend, we have got to make sure of that before we just disperse these folks.”
Fleischmann also took questions from those in attendance at the Kiwanis Club meeting, as well. During that time, he responded to why the Afghans were not able to defend themselves as well as many expected once American troops left.
“We thought, as a country, that after those 20 years, close to a trillion dollars spent there and education and all these different things we engaged in that the Afghan government and the Afghan forces were going to be more beholden to defending their country,” he said. “What we know happened is that the Taliban got in through corruption and other means and basically bribed a lot of people and, basically, there seemed to be absolutely no will.”
Fleischmann also took questions about other topics and they will be covered in a future edition of The DPA.
