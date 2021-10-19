Several road projects are continuing in the local area, stretching across both McMinn and Meigs counties.
The ongoing project upgrading the interchange at Interstate 75’s Exit 49 on Highway 30 is one of those projects.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the contractor will continue to have right lane closures in place on Highway 30 at I-75 Exit 49 to support the resurfacing of Highway 30 and the installation of new traffic signals.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment on the interstate ramps at the exit.
The repaving project on Highway 11 stretching from east of Haines Road to east of County Road 260 is also still ongoing.
According to TDOT, the contractor will have nightly lane closures in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to support resurfacing activities. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and to use caution when driving on the milled surface.
Another project on Highway 11 is a resurfacing job from near the Hiwassee River bridge to near County Road 135.
With that one, TDOT officials noted that the contractor will have lane closures daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to support resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
There is also a project stretching along Highway 411 from Pine Street to the Monroe County line.
With that project, there will be intermittent lane closures on along Highway 411 as work continues.
Meigs County also has an ongoing road project continuing.
On Highway 304 from north of Highway 68 to the Roane County line, TDOT officials noted that the contractor will be performing milling and paving operations.
Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will be assisting with traffic management during this project.
