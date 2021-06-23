The former office of The Daily Post-Athenian may soon be repurposed as a new Athens Animal Shelter.
The building, which is located at 320 South Jackson Street, is currently up for sale after The DPA moved to its new location late last year. The City of Athens is currently in negotiations to buy the building.
Similar presentations were made recently at both the McMinn County Commission’s annual retreat and the Athens City Council’s June study session regarding this potential purchase. Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield, who oversees shelter operations, led the discussion.
This option is being explored as an alternative to a nearly $2 million proposal to construct a new shelter on the Athens Public Works property, which would replace the aging existing shelter that serves all of McMinn County. The Athens City Council reached a consensus that it did not wish to move forward with new construction.
Regarding the potential purchase of The DPA office, Burchfield said, “It’s a community-led effort driven by community interest.”
He noted support from McMinn Regional Humane Society Board Members Larry Wallace and Dr. Harley Knowles, who were present at both presentations and are assisting with negotiations, as well as letters of support from several McMinn County municipalities. Burchfield added that the Town of Englewood has already indicated its intention to provide additional annual monetary support for the project.
The owners of the former DPA offices have accepted earnest money from the City of Athens to pave the way for negotiations. The asking price for the property is just under $1 million.
“The 60-day clock is ticking,” said Burchfield during the study session regarding the time frame for negotiations.
The City of Athens has already committed $500,000 in capital funds toward the project and McMinn County government is being asked to contribute, as well.
“A lot of what the county is thinking they would do in support of this is obviously going to be contingent upon where we ultimately go with negotiations,” said Burchfield.
Athens is asking McMinn County government to supply $300,000 toward renovations to the building. The city would request a memorandum of understanding from the county for a “not-to-exceed” monetary amount.
“We also talked about the fact that we would actively like for (the county) to be engaged in that renovation process,” said Burchfield. “Also, inviting them to be a collaborative member with (city officials) on approving the ultimate direction and scope and progress of those renovations should we secure that building.”
The city is also requesting annual support from the county in the form of $50,000 per year to fund the salary and benefits of a shelter employee. The City of Athens is also requesting that McMinn County municipalities collectively fund a part-time position at the shelter.
The City of Athens would fund a full-time shelter employee, as well, with the Humane Society continuing its existing participation to provide one full-time and two part-time positions, including veterinary services.
The McMinn County Commission deemed the shelter project as its fifth highest priority coming out of its planning retreat.
Also part of discussions has been the possibility of the Humane Society purchasing or entering into a lease agreement for the shelter within five to seven years, according to Wallace.
