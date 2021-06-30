A project to double the size of The Arts Center of Athens is resuming after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily curtailed the effort.
Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) Board Member Scottie Mayfield gave an overview of the project at the McMinn County Commission’s recent strategic planning retreat. Mayfield is chairman of the capital campaign to fund the Arts Center expansion.
In summer of 2019, AACA board members began discussing the need to expand the existing Arts Center facility, which is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Three buildings connected directly to each other and to the Arts Center on its northern side became available and were purchased for about $138,000 through private donations prior to the official start of a capital campaign to expand the Arts Center. Shortly thereafter, the formal capital campaign began.
“We started calling on people that, from history, we knew had supported us in the past and had given substantial amounts,” explained Mayfield. “It wasn’t very long before we had raised pledges and actual money close to $500,000.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, which paused the fundraising effort. In the meantime, roof repairs were performed on these buildings and completed in June 2020 at a cost of $150,000, according to Mayfield.
Later in 2020, project architects began developing the documents necessary to put the project out for construction bids. The original project budget was $900,000, but that estimate might be subject to change.
“We’re not sure where that’s going to come in after the bids and we’ve heard all the stories about increasing costs,” said Mayfield.
The three new buildings will be split, in order from south to north, into a visual arts wing, a music wing, and a performance wing. Mayfield said the performance wing will be used for rehearsals, as well, and the Black Box Theater in the existing building will still be used for performances.
In December 2020, AACA received a $200,000 donation from The Helmerich Trust to name the performance wing in honor of Peggy Dow Helmerich — an Athens native who starred in the 1950 motion picture “Harvey” alongside Jimmy Stewart.
The three new buildings will add about 6,000 square feet to the Arts Center, which nearly doubles the existing square footage of the facility.
According to project literature, construction is expected to go out for bids in June 2021. In July, the project budget and capital campaign goals will be determined and public fundraising will resume.
For more information about the expansion or to inquire about making a capital campaign contribution, call the Arts Center at 423-745-8781.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.