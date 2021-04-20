Approximately 20% of Monroe County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram.
Ingram stated the 20% encompasses citizens who have received their second dose or have received a single dose shot that did not require a follow up injection.
“We have around 28% of the county that has taken at least one dose of the vaccine and we have more providers now with Sweetwater Hospital, Chota, Madisonville Primary Care, and local pharmacies contributing to the vaccination process in conjunction with our county health department,” Ingram said. “We are able to provide more available vaccines at different locations across the county at different times across the county so we are very excited about that.”
He noted the county was in phase 1c of the vaccination plan.
“Now we are really to the point that anybody who wants the vaccine can get it in Monroe County,” he stated.
Ingram added he is very supportive of other locations distributing COVID vaccines.
“It is a county team partnership. We meet and discuss every Tuesday on a conference call about the vaccine distribution,” he expressed. “We are all in it together and we share vaccines if anyone has extra, so it is not a competition we are in this together to vaccinate anyone in Monroe County who wants a vaccine. So we are excited about that and we are excited about helping each other.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 20,795 total people in Monroe County have been vaccinated as of Sunday.
That compares to 3,594,139 total vaccinations statewide and 315,804 in the past week. That comes to 32.7% of the state population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 21.2% who have become fully vaccinated.
Last Tuesday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused due to six cases of blood clots out of nearly seven million doses given.
According to Ingram “a major improvement” can be seen in the county concerning COVID cases.
“Our active cases are down to 82 active cases in the county and so we are seeing very few cases. In fact our testing has slowed down compared to what it has in the past,” he noted. “We are starting to see a lot of things improve such as the mandates and resolutions backing off.”
The county has started to see some economic growth as well.
“We are very excited that our unemployment rate is down to 4.4% and that is pre-COVID numbers. In February 2020 I think the rate was 4.2%, so we are very excited about our economic growth and economic development,” he said. “We are almost back to pre-COVID, so we are not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination but we are seeing improvement each and every day.”
One of the largest impacts of COVID currently is workforce development, he said.
“There are a lot of people that are not working or choose not to work because of some supplement from the government,” Ingram said. “Many of our industries are in dire need of workers ... Workforce development is one of the major challenges not only in Monroe County but across the country. Even though we have a really low unemployment rate right now there are still a lot of jobs available and companies really need employees to help production.”
Ingram expressed his pride with how the county has come together.
“Everything from local government to the health community to the faith based community, we have all come together for a year and a half now of really supporting one another through this whole thing,” Ingram said. “Everything from the vaccine and testing to economic recovery and getting our children in school, everyone has really worked together to get to this point.”
