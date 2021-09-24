The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,203,930 total cases (+3,974), 61,361 of them active, and 14,740 total fatalities (+63) with 9,759,040 total tests (+21,186) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,097 cases (-78) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 22.
McMinn County has reported 9,930 total cases, which is an increase of 32 over the previous update.
There are currently 602 active cases as well, which is down 66, out of 61,343 total tests, which is up by 134.
There have been 115 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,059 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 87 active cases as well, which is down eight, out of 12,035 total tests, which went up by 28.
There have been 25 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (474 active cases); Loudon (514); Bradley (1,035); Meigs (87) and Polk (145).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (512 active cases); Hamilton (2,212); Bradley (1,035); McMinn (602) and Rhea (413).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.