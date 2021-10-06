The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,241,204 total cases (+3,181), 36,098 of them active, and 15,404 total fatalities (+81) with 9,985,206 total tests (+17,570) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,195 cases (+25) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Oct. 4.
McMinn County has reported 10,168 total cases, which is an increase of 15 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 233 active cases as well, which is down 28, out of 62,338 total tests, which is up by 34.
There have been 120 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,111 total cases, an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 51 active cases as well, which is down five, out of 12,236 total tests, which went up by five.
There have been 27 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (242 active cases); Loudon (254); Bradley (485); Meigs (51) and Polk (100).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (354 active cases); Hamilton (1,330); Bradley (485); McMinn (233) and Rhea (226).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.