The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 820,965 cases (+1,460) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,997 fatalities (+21) with 7,331,235 tests (+18,955) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,251 total cases, which is an increase of nine over the previous update.
There are currently 85 active cases as well, an increase of two, out of 48,344 total tests, which is up by 103. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,322 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 11 active cases, a decrease of three since the previous update, out of 9,280 total tests, which went up by 18.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,633 cases); Loudon (5,950); Bradley (14,255); Meigs (1,322) and Polk (1,952).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,118 cases); Hamilton (42,754); Bradley (14,255); McMinn (6,251) and Rhea (4,279).
