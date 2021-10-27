The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,276,257 total cases (+960), 14,804 of them active, and 16,243 total fatalities (+60) with 10,272,475 total tests (+12,312) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,110 cases (-26) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Oct. 26.
McMinn County has reported 10,500 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 160 active cases as well, which is down 21 from the previous update, out of 64,109 total tests, which increased by 45.
There have been 131 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,169 total cases, up four since the previous update.
There are currently 27 active cases as well, which is up two from the previous update, out of 12,540 total tests, which went up by four.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (112 active cases); Loudon (117); Bradley (240); Meigs (27) and Polk (30).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (190 active cases); Hamilton (749); Bradley (240); McMinn (160) and Rhea (68).
