The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 839,841 cases (+2,008) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,130 fatalities (+19) with 7,543,460 tests (+17,909) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,400 total cases, which is an increase of 22 over the previous update.
There are currently 112 active cases as well, an increase of eight since the previous update, out of 49,168 total tests, which is up by 54. There have been 97 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,361 total cases, an increase of 10 since the previous update.
There are currently 34 active cases, an increase of seven since the previous update, out of 9,458 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 24 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,749 cases); Loudon (6,038); Bradley (14,701); Meigs (1,361) and Polk (2,009).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,216 cases); Hamilton (43,575); Bradley (14,701); McMinn (6,400) and Rhea (4,318).
