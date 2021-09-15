The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,160,055 total cases (+5,089), 83,304 of them active, and 14,137 total fatalities (+127) with 9,554,854 total tests (+20,369) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,654 cases (-17) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Sept. 13.
McMinn County has reported 9,481 total cases, which is an increase of 47 over the previous update.
There are currently 940 active cases as well, which is down 109, out of 59,955 total tests, which is up by 111.
There have been 114 fatalities reported, an increase of two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,945 total cases, an increase of nine over the previous update.
There are currently 125 active cases as well, which is down 19, out of 11,810 total tests, which went up by 23.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (716 active cases); Loudon (776); Bradley (1,507); Meigs (125) and Polk (238).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (740 active cases); Hamilton (2,942); Bradley (1,507); McMinn (940) and Rhea (523).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.