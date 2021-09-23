The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,199,956 total cases (+4,773), 62,530 of them active, and 14,677 total fatalities (+96) with 9,737,854 total tests (+20,755) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,097 cases (-78) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 22.
McMinn County has reported 9,898 total cases, which is an increase of 81 over the previous update.
There are currently 668 active cases as well, which is down 109, out of 61,209 total tests, which is up by 254.
There have been 114 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,052 total cases, an increase of 41 over the previous update.
There are currently 95 active cases as well, which is down two, out of 12,007 total tests, which went up by 45.
There have been 25 fatalities reported, which is an increase of one from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (501 active cases); Loudon (570); Bradley (1,100); Meigs (95) and Polk (173).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (549 active cases); Hamilton (2,334); Bradley (1,100); McMinn (668) and Rhea (443).
EDITOR’S NOTE: All countywide changes are based on Monday’s numbers due to a delay in receiving the numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.