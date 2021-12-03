The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,321,030 total cases (+2,458), 15,776 of them active, and 17,296 total fatalities (+100) with 10,748,589 total tests (+21,447) completed.
Statewide, there were 862 cases (+11) currently hospitalized as of Thursday, Dec. 2.
McMinn County has reported 10,782 total cases, up 20 since the previous update.
There are currently 95 active cases as well, up 15 from the previous update, out of 66,689 total tests, which increased by 142.
There have been 142 fatalities reported, up two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,238 total cases, up two since the previous update.
There are currently 17 active cases as well, up one since the previous update, out of 12,954 total tests, which went up by 25.
There have been 32 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (95 active cases); Loudon (103); Bradley (198); Meigs (17) and Polk (28).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (129 active cases); Hamilton (641); Bradley (198); McMinn (95) and Rhea (72).
