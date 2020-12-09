The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 414,749 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,109 fatalities with 4,729,118 tests completed.
McMinn County has 3,012 total cases with 323 active cases and 59 fatalities reported out of 30,877 total tests. Meigs County has 580 cases with 66 active cases and 13 fatalities out of 5,637 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (2,554 cases); Loudon (2,634); Bradley (6,081); Meigs (580) and Polk (767).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (2,802 cases); Hamilton (19,417); Bradley (6,081); McMinn (3,012) and Rhea (2,001).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (3,560); Bedford (3,218); Blount (6,669); Bradley (6,081); Carroll (2,008); Carter (3,179); Coffee (3,291); Cumberland (2,912); Davidson (46,929); Dickson (3,231); Dyer (3,454); Fayette (2,494); Franklin (2,446); Gibson (3,661); Greene (3,630); Hamblen (3,985); Hamilton (19,417); Hardeman (2,367); Hawkins (2,308); Henderson (2,092); Jefferson (2,659); Knox (22,084); Lauderdale (2,185); Lawrence (3,128); Lincoln (2,016); Loudon (2,634); Madison (5,985); Maury (6,776); McMinn (3,012); Monroe (2,554); Montgomery (7,676); Obion (2,917); Putnam (6,502); Rhea (2,001); Roane (2,802); Robertson (4,345); Rutherford (20,346); Sevier (5,646); Shelby (52,068); Sullivan (7,587); Sumner (11,380); Tipton (4,051); Warren (2,724); Washington (7,104); Wayne (2,043); Weakley (2,362); White (2,029); Williamson (12,804); and Wilson (8,672).
