The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 742,213 cases (+3,182) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,463 fatalities (+58) with 6,447,310 tests (+29,654) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,492 total cases, which is an increase of 19 over the previous update. There are currently 223 active cases as well, out of 42,460 total tests, which is up by 174. There have been 84 fatalities reported, an increase of two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,245 total cases, an increase of six over the previous update. There are currently 51 active cases as well, out of 8,267 total tests, which went up by 82.
There have been 19 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,967 cases); Loudon (5,418); Bradley (11,906); Meigs (1,245) and Polk (1,612).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,573 cases); Hamilton (38,050); Bradley (11,906); McMinn (5,492) and Rhea (4,057).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.