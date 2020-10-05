As the school reopening process continues, Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier said he believes it has been handled well in Etowah.
Frazier believes their reopening plan has proved to be effective in preventing the virus from infiltrating the school.
“We had two cases early on in the second week of school, but we have been very lucky and blessed that we haven’t had any since,” Frazier said. “We are continuing all of our protocol and CDC guidelines and I think they are working pretty well.”
School came back in session in Etowah in August for ECS students.
The school has stayed vigilant in monitoring the virus because “things could change at any minute,” Frazier noted.
“We continue to follow the same things that we have been doing since the beginning of the year, every day, we continue to follow social distance and work on those type of aspects,” he noted. “The more they are in school the harder it is because we sometimes let our guard down and have to remind them to continue to practice social distance, for example when the students are at recess we may have to remind them to spread out because kids are like adults in that we like to stay together.”
He believes having the students back in school has helped with their social and emotional needs.
“Those two things, social and emotional, are very critical and I think that during this period of time that everyone has been going through, society as a whole has kind of closed down, so being able to get back together has really, I think, has brought joy and other things into these kids’ lives,” said Frazier. “They need socialization where they can encounter other kids and friends their own age and that was lacking during the shutdown.”
He also believes the in-person interaction between teachers and students helps the students retain information.
“Research says that 95% of all student learning is coming from a teacher in a classroom,” he noted. “Being in that classroom has helped our kids in every aspect of their life, in my opinion. It is great to go back to what we are all kind of familiar and accustomed to rather than trying to find a new normal (virtual learning).”
ECS still offers virtual learning to parents who don’t feel safe having their child return to school.
“Our teachers are working so hard and I give all the credit of the virtual learning to the teachers because they are having to actually do two jobs and there is just not enough words in the dictionary to give them thanks enough for it,” expressed Frazier. “We are still in the beginning stages of virtual learning so things will eventually get better if we have to continue virtual learning into the future. I think our teachers are doing a marvelous job trying to balance the work in the classroom and virtual.”
One of the problems associated with virtual learning is the environment and distractions that may be present to the student.
“It is hard for the teacher to know if a child that is sitting in front of a computer is paying close attention to the lessons,” he stated. “I know that if it was me, I would have lots of distractions. I would probably be looking around the house, or toys, or even playing a game on my phone, so if the teacher is not there to watch over them it is hard to know what is going on.”
He hopes to continue to implement virtual learning as an alternative for students who may not be able to attend school due to various circumstances in the future after the pandemic.
Frazier expressed his gratitude to the community and fellow school directors for their support.
“We tried to tackle all of this together and work together because we are working for one purpose and that is the kids,” he said. “Bottom line that is all that really matters is how can we help our children to learn and be more productive in a society that they are going to be living in.”
