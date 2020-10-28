Airing Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m., Cleveland State Community College will broadcast the 2020 Fall Virtual Graduation Ceremony.
Graduates, faculty, staff, friends and family will be invited to watch from their homes via online access at MyCS.CC/Graduation or on the college’s social media channels. A recording of the broadcast will remain online for viewing at any time after the debut.
More than 200 graduates will be individually honored as their names are read aloud and honors earned are shared with the viewing audience. Selected Cleveland State administration and faculty will speak to the remote audience during the online ceremony.
The special keynote speakers for the ceremony will be the college’s Distinguished Faculty Member and Distinguished Staff Member of the Year, Donna Brogdon and Mark Wilson, respectively. An ensemble from Cleveland State’s Vocal Rhapsody performance group will also sing the National Anthem and the college’s Alma Mater.
Weston Wamp, the representative from Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District on the Tennessee Board of Regents, will also speak to the graduating class during the online event.
For information on the 2020 Fall Virtual Graduation Ceremony at Cleveland State, call 423-473-2341.
Students are currently enrolled online and on-campus through the CSCC main campus in Cleveland, Tennessee, as well as CSCC’s Athens Center in Athens and Monroe County Center in Vonore.
