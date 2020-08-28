E.G. Fisher Public Library is extending operating hours.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 31 the library will be open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free curbside pick-up will continue to operate Tuesday through Friday during open hours.
All regular library services are available, including checkouts, computer sessions, printing and faxing. Library visits are limited to one hour and a maximum of 15 patrons are allowed in the library.
Masks are required for all patrons ages 5 and up.
All materials, with the exception of golf putters and balls, must be returned in the outdoor drop box. All materials are quarantined for five days and then sanitized before being returned to the library shelves.
Staff is available by phone to answer any questions Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 423-745-7782.
