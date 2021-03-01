The State of Tennessee has opened COVID-19 vaccinations to those aged 65 and older and to school personnel and staff.
As part of that push, all local school districts — including Etowah City School and Meigs County Schools — took part in vaccination efforts last week.
ECS staff received their vaccinations Friday morning at the McMinn County Health Department.
According to Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier, all of the staff that signed up to receive their vaccinations appeared with the exception of one due to illness.
“She had a stomach bug,” Frazier stated. “She didn’t feel like she needed to take the vaccine on top of that stomach virus, so hopefully she feels better soon.”
He stated the school was blessed to be able to receive their vaccines.
“I just want to be one of the first to applaud the health department because it was like a fine-oiled machine,” Frazier expressed. “They did a tremendous job and I am very pleased with how they set it up, how they operated and the fluidity of the event went without a hitch. I was really impressed.”
Frazier said the majority of his staff received a vaccination on Friday.
“We had a total of 19 out of 25 staff members participate,” he noted. “There would have been 20 but again we had one that was feeling under the weather.”
He believes the five staff members that did not participate are potentially waiting on other vaccinations to become available.
“Some of them are interested in the other varieties of vaccinations that will be available later,” Frazier noted. “I think some of them are trying to study to see which one they feel will be the most effective.”
He noted he expects the impact of the vaccinations will help relieve some of the stress off of the staff and students.
“I was told that after the first vaccination you reduce your chances of getting the virus by a lot and then after the second dose it brings your chances of not contracting the virus up 95%,” Frazier said. “I don’t know if that is a true statistic or not, but I feel that we are halfway there in combating this virus.”
Meigs County Schools staff and teachers also received their vaccinations last Wednesday.
According to MCS Director Clint Baker, the vaccinations were a very good thing for them as well.
“We were very excited to receive our vaccinations,” Baker expressed. “It was set up with our School Health Coordinator Connye Rowland. She set that up with our health department and we would like to publicly thank our school health coordinator and our Meigs County Health Department for the work they have done this whole school year and especially in the vaccinations of our staff. Mrs. Rowland has done a fantastic job this year with all of our COVID protocols, with all of our nurses, she has just been outstanding.”
Baker stated over 100 staff members arrived to receive their vaccinations out of their total of 250 staff members.
The vaccinations were set up as a drive-through that operated in 15 minute intervals.
“It was just seamless,” he expressed. “The health department and Mrs. Rowland really had this planned out perfectly.”
He believes the impact of the vaccinations will allow the schools to operate without the fear of staff members having to quarantine.
“They say that after the second shot you will not need to quarantine for 90 days,” he explained. “Ten to 14 days after the second shot you wouldn’t need to quarantine after an exposure, so in that respect it would have an impact because you’re not missing work and that will have a large impact on the educational process and instruction.”
